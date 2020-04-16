Left Menu
Curtailed trading hours for debt, currency markets till Apr 30: RBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:07 IST
Curtailed trading hours for debt, currency markets till Apr 30: RBI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The limited trading hours of debt, as well as currency market, will remain in force till April 30 amid extension of the countrywide lockdown, the RBI said on Thursday. In order to minimize risks arising due to the unprecedented situation created by the Covid-19 outbreak, the trading hours for various RBI regulated markets were amended as 10.00 am to 2.00 pm effective from April 7 till the close of business hours on April 17, 2020.

"In view of the government of India's order that the lockdown will continue to be in force till May 3, 2020 (Sunday), it has been decided that the amended trading hours for various RBI regulated markets will continue to be effective till the close of business on Thursday, April 30, 2020," the RBI said in a statement. It is be noted that May 1, 2 and 3, 2020, are bank holidays.

As per the revised timings, the RBI regulated market opens at 10 am instead of the earlier 9 am. The closing timings have been revised to 2 pm for all segments. While revising the timings earlier this month, the RBI had said the lockdown has adversely impacted the functioning of financial markets.

The central bank had amended the market timings in order to minimize risks and to ensure that market participants maintain adequate checks and supervisory controls while optimizing thin resources and ensuring the safety of personnel. RBI-regulated markets include, 'call/notice/term money', 'market repo in government securities', 'commercial paper and certificates of deposit', 'repo in corporate bonds', 'government securities', 'foreign currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) trades' and 'Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives'.

The central bank further said all regular banking services for customers, including RTGS, NEFT, e-kuber and other retail payment systems will continue to be available as per extant timings, the RBI added.

