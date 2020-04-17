Left Menu
BMW Group India delivers 2,482 cars (BMW + MINI) in Q1 2020

BMW Group India delivered 2,482 units of BMW and MINI cars in the first quarter of calendar year 2020, i.e January to March.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 17-04-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 09:57 IST
Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW Group India with the new BMW X1. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] April 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India delivered 2,482 units of BMW and MINI cars in the first quarter of calendar year 2020, i.e January to March. BMW India registered sales of 2,365 units and MINI India of 117 units. BMW Motorrad has continued its unabated growth in the premium motorcycle segment with 1,024 motorcycles delivered to customers.

"The coronavirus pandemic presents a mammoth challenge to public health, industry, economy and our business. With the strength of its admired brands and superior products, BMW Group India will remain resilient and responsive in every way. The current situation has brought many operational difficulties and eliminated valuable physical interactions with customers at dealerships. BMW Group India has introduced innovative, contactless and safe ways to meet the requirements of existing as well as potential customers together with dedicated dealer partners, expert teams and strong backbone of processes. Until normalcy returns, our focus will be on consistent digital interaction with our customers and maintaining the performance", said Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India. BMW saw a significant contribution of over 50 per cent coming from the locally-produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5 and the BMW X7. A strong contribution also came from the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 3 Series.

The iconic MINI Hatch and the locally-produced MINI Countryman together commanded a share of over 60 per cent in MINI sales. The momentum for BMW Motorrad was primarily driven by the hugely popular BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 80 per cent in the yearly sales. The BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS / 850 GSA and the BMW S 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

