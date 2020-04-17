Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI allows NBFCs to extend DCCO for loans to commercial real estate by one year

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 13:06 IST
RBI allows NBFCs to extend DCCO for loans to commercial real estate by one year

The RBI on Friday allowed non-bank financial companies to extend the date for commencement of commercial operations (DCCO) for loans given to commercial real estate by additional one year without considering it as restructuring. Currently, RBI has permitted banks to extend the DCCO in respect of loans to commercial real estate projects delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters by additional one year, over and above the one-year extension permitted in normal course, without treating the same as restructuring

“It has now been decided to extend a similar treatment to loans given by NBFCs to commercial real estate,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while addressing the media via video conference. The move will provide relief to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) as well as the real estate sector, he said

The governor also announced a slew of measures to support the economy which has been affected due to disruptions on account of COVID-19.  PTI HV ANUANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousand New Zealanders stranded overseas receiving Superannuation

Over two and a half thousand New Zealanders stranded overseas who receive Superannuation, Veterans Pension or the main benefit, will keep being paid with a temporary relaxation in policy, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni and ...

QSR chains assure customers their products safe, amid COVID-19 scare

Quick Service Restaurant chains such as Pizza Hut, Dominos Pizza, McDonalds and Subway have assured customers of safety of their products amid the COVID-19 crisis, stating that they are taking precautions at stores as mandated by the author...

Indian job-seekers stranded in UAE eagerly wait to return home as money runs out

Several Indian job-seekers stranded in the UAE due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak are running out of money and desperately want to return home, according to a media report. Shahanad Pulukkool, 26, a driver from Kannoor...

Coronavirus: Indian parents in UAE attend son’s funeral in Kerala virtually

Bidding the final goodbye is always a difficult thing and for an Indian family in the UAE it became harder as they had to do it virtually due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a media report. The family had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020