Tata Tea JaagoRe is Back with a New Cause - Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye JaagoRe

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Over the years JaagoRe, has become a clarion call for social awakening and Tata Tea has always used this platform to facilitate genuine change in a social Cause that has been the need of the hour. Tata Tea has announced that in the wake of unprecedented COVID-19 situation and extended lockdown period in the country, they will work towards spreading awareness and facilitating change for the cause of the Elderly, who are the most vulnerable during these times, through their social initiative, Iss baar #BadonKeLiye JaagoRe. World Health Organization (WHO) and health experts have identified elderly people as more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus outbreak due to their decreased immunity. This has been further reiterated in the PM’s address with ‘care for the elderly’ as one of the key points in the 7 point agenda. Commenting on the initiative of Iss baar #BadonKeLiye JaagoRe, Sushant Dash, President, Beverages - India & Middle East, Tata Consumer Products, said, “JaagoRe has always been a means to awaken people on a relevant social issue, inspire them to take action thereby make a genuine difference in society. For us, it has always been about making a real difference in people’s life and with this initiative also, that is the attempt. The initiative will involve, spreading awareness of the Social Cause viz Helping the elderly, providing relevant tips, tying up with NGOs and providing a common platform for people to connect with them, and share stories of volunteers to inspire others to take action.” “It is important to understand and address the medical, psychological and social needs of the elderly whose routine life is disrupted leading them most prone to confusion and helplessness. A simple action like checking on them to see if they need anything and taking steps to help them will make a big difference. Of course, all this needs to be done keeping in line with the COVID-19 guidelines, as provided by the local administration. However, it is time to give back to our elders who have protected and guided us in the right direction. Every small step or action you take to help them, can make a big difference. Hence, we appeal to all to join the movement, and be a catalyst of change with Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye JaagoRe,” says Puneet Das, Vice President Marketing, Beverages India, at Tata Consumer Products. The initiative is also being supported by influencers, NGOs and experts in the senior care management. Log onto www.jaagore.com to know more, such as guidelines for the elderly (& how one can extend help), connect with NGOs and pledge your support to help the elderly. About Tata Consumer Products LimitedTata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. It was formed after a de-merger of the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals Limited into Tata Global Beverages Limited, under a Scheme of Arrangement which was sanctioned by the Tribunal in January 2020, the Scheme is operational from February 7, 2020. The Company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, and ready-to-eat offerings. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world and over 300 million servings of its beverage brands are consumed everyday across the globe. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand and Himalayan Natural Mineral Water. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt and Tata Sampann. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 200 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has an annual turnover of ~Rs. 10,000 cr and employs 2,200+ people in its branded business workforce. For more information, please visit www.tataconsumer.com. About JaagoReJaagoRe is a flagship social awakening initiative of Tata Tea launched in 2008, with an objective to awaken people on relevant social issues, and inspire them to take action thereby making a genuine difference in society. Over the years, JaagoRe has become a clarion call for social awakening and Tata Tea has always used this platform to facilitate genuine change across various social cause like voting, corruption etc. In the last edition of JaagoRe, introduced in 2017, it urged people to pre-act i.e. act before any tragedy hits them and prevent it altogether. Image: Tata Tea - Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye JaagoRe PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.