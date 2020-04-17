Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI concludes final tranche of Rs 1 lakh cr TLTRO, infuses Rs 25,000 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:59 IST
RBI concludes final tranche of Rs 1 lakh cr TLTRO, infuses Rs 25,000 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank on Friday conducted the fourth and the final tranche of the Rs 1 lakh crore targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO) by infusing Rs 25,000 crore into the system. While the TLTRO was announced on March 27, the LTRO was introduced at the February 6 monetary policy review when it announced Rs 1-lakh crore infusion through 3-year repo at 4.40 per cent. The central bank on Friday announced TLTRO 2.0 for Rs 50,000 crore, targeted at lower-rated debt instruments from NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs).

Both TLTRO and LTRO are liquidity enhancing tools under which the RBI infuses money by selling 3-year repos -- the longest in history -- as normally the repos are overnight or at best of 15 days duration. The RBI announced the result of the fourth tranche of the TLTRO on Friday for a notified amount of Rs 25,000 crore for three-year tenor at the repo rate. This sale was announced on April 15. "The RBI received total bids for Rs 61,415 crore, implying a bid to cover ratio of 2.46," the central bank said, adding it received 11 bids for the amount, while the amount allotted was Rs 25,009 crore, indicating a pro-rata allotment percentage of 40.71. While the LTRO was lunched to infuse overall liquidity into the system under which banks were supposed to make retail lending for realty, auto and home loans, the TLRTO was introduced to infuse liquidity into the corporate bond market. Under the TLTRO, the banks were supposed to invest half of the money raised through this route in corporate bonds, commercial papers or certificates of deposits or any other tradable debt instrument within 30 working days of raising the fund. But the objective of overall liquidity enhancement in the corporate bond market did not materialize as banks have been risk averse and were willing to pick only high-rated papers, leaving the really fund-starved lower-rated entities in the lurch.

What is more, to cash in on this, large companies like Reliance hit the NCD market and it raised Rs 8,500 crore on April 17. Many AAA-rated issuers like HDFC, PowerGrid and NHB, among others, are reportedly planning to hit the short-term debt market. Reliance sold the Rs 8,500 crore NCDs at 7.20 per cent annual coupon for a Rs 4,000 crore fixed tenor three-year money and a Rs 4,500-crore three-year floating rate debt -- which means it is offering only 280 bps spread over the repo rate. Therefore to avoid better-rated companies walking away with the bulk of the cheap funds, on April 15 the RBI capped a single bank's exposure to large corporate debt at 10 per cent of the TLTRO funds. Also, to help lower-rated NBFCs and HFCs, which are in dire need of liquidity, the RBI on Friday announced a revised TLTRO scheme under which it will sell three-year repos at 4.40 per cent to interested banks. These banks, upon raising the funds, will have invest 50 per cent of the same in debt papers issued by lower-rated entities within 30 days. Failing to do so will see banks paying 200 bps penal interest on the idling money, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR tests 28,542 samples for coronavirus on April 17

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR said that it has tested 28,542 samples for coronavirus on Friday. With this, the apex health research body has crossed 3 lakh mark by testing 3,32,583 samples for coronavirus as on April 17.A tota...

EXCLUSIVE-IKEA aims to start reopening stores in Europe in May

IKEA store owner Ingka Group, the worlds biggest furniture retailer, aims to start reopening shops in Europe in May after closures and sliding demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic slashed group sales by 60, its chief executive said. Most of ...

RBI concludes final tranche of Rs 1 lakh cr TLTRO, infuses Rs 25,000 cr

The Reserve Bank on Friday conducted the fourth and the final tranche of the Rs 1 lakh crore targeted long term repo operation TLTRO by infusing Rs 25,000 crore into the system. While the TLTRO was announced on March 27, the LTRO was introd...

BoE's Bailey orders banks to "put their backs into it" on COVID-19 loans

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told Britains banks to speed up lending to companies as the coronavirus crisis threatens to deliver a historic blow to the economy, urging them to put their back into it and get on with it. Bailey said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020