Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Shipments worth USD 3 bn at stake for Indian apparel exporters, says survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:48 IST
Covid-19: Shipments worth USD 3 bn at stake for Indian apparel exporters, says survey

Shipments worth USD 3 billion (about Rs 22,962 crore) are at stake for India's apparel exporters, following order cancellations and payment delays amid coronavirus pandemic, said a survey on Friday. The key findings of the survey, conducted by the Rajesh Bheda Consulting (RBC), are that the combined value of orders cancelled and on hold is USD 1.49 million per respondent factory; whereas for 56 per cent respondents said their payments were delayed, and in 19 per cent cases, customers refused to pay for the orders.

RBC said that in case of Bangladesh, the data on order cancellations and orders on hold was collected and publicised with promptness by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), which helped stakeholders to communicate with international buyers on the numbers. As of April 13, orders worth USD 3.15 billion were cancelled or put on hold in that country, affecting the lives of 2.26 million workers. In absence of similar data in India, RBC decided to undertake a quick survey to understand the gravity of the situation. The survey was announced on April 2.

In all, 77 apparel exporting organisations from different manufacturing hubs of the country responded. Of these, 60 responses were usable. Though the results are based on a relatively small sample, these do provide some much-needed data reflecting the scale of the challenge, as experienced by the respondents and its potential impact on the industry, RBC said in a statement.

RBC is a management consultancy organisation focussed on improving the competitiveness of fashion industry entities. Rajesh Bheda, MD of RBC said "Even if one considers the fact that participant factories are likely to be larger; the results need to be moderated. The total business impacted can be estimated at USD 3 billion. As a result, the apparel exporter community of India is likely to face unprecedented liquidity challenges and the livelihood of millions of workers is at stake".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 cr processed since March 30; Rs 5,204 cr I-T refunds issued in 10 days

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC on Friday said it has processed GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 crore since March 30. Separately, the apex direct tax body Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT said it has issued I-T refunds wor...

TNC Predator wins again at BTS: Southeast Asia

TNC Predator outlasted Reality Rift on Friday to strengthen their hold on third place in the standings of BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia event. TNC Predator 3-1 needed nearly 45 minutes and nearly 41 minutes to win the two maps. Reality Rift...

Italy reveals first details of virus tracing app

Italy has announced the first details of its plan to use an app to trace coronavirus infections, as it starts exiting a two-month lockdown in early May. Coronavirus commissioner Domenico Arcuri signed a decree late on Thursday awarding the ...

UK broadens scope of emergency business loans scheme

The British government has removed the cap on one of its coronavirus loan guarantee scheme so that all companies with annual revenue of more than 45 million pounds 56 million can access support if they were forced to shut operations or were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020