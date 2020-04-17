Left Menu
Development News Edition

EY whistleblower awarded $11 million after suppression of gold audit

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:10 IST
EY whistleblower awarded $11 million after suppression of gold audit

A British court awarded $11 million in damages and expenses on Friday to a former partner at global accounting firm Ernst & Young who exposed money laundering at a major gold refinery in the United Arab Emirates.

Amjad Rihan claimed he was pushed out of EY after raising concerns about irregularities at precious metals dealer and refiner Kaloti in 2013, according to a ruling from High Court judge Timothy Kerr. He ruled that EY had helped cover up results of an audit led by Rihan of Kaloti's business practices, including that it paid billions of dollars in cash for gold without adequately checking its origin and bought gold bars from Morocco coated in silver to avoid export restrictions.

Rihan resigned from EY in 2014 and leaked his findings to the media, sending shockwaves through an industry under increasing pressure to refuse gold used to finance organised crime, conflict and human rights abuses. Kaloti, which was the UAE's largest gold refiner in 2013, could not immediately be reached for comment. It has previously denied wrongdoing.

EY, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, said it was surprised and disappointed by the ruling. "We will appeal and, therefore, not comment in detail," EY said in a statement. "It was the work of an EY Dubai assurance team that uncovered serious irregularities and reported them to the proper authorities."

"Their work ultimately resulted in sanctions against the refiner and contributed to significant changes in the sourcing of precious metals and the regulation of refiners in Dubai." Kaloti remained accredited by UAE authorities until 2015, when a different auditor found it was buying gold from Sudan, which was then under U.S. sanctions.

A Reuters investigation last year found that the United Arab Emirates is the destination for billions of dollars' worth of gold smuggled from across Africa. In his claim, Rihan said he had struggled to find work after being driven out of EY. Kerr awarded him $10.8 million in damages and 117,960 pounds ($147,000) in expenses.

"The EY organisation was supposed to have a written whistleblowing policy, though I have no evidence that it had one," Kerr said in his 133-page ruling. "It is generally known to professional persons such as accountants that to become a whistleblower often involves a major risk of financial loss through subsequent 'unemployability'," Kerr said. ($1 = 0.8002 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Downward trend in COVID-19 cases in last few days, hope for further dip: J&K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday said almost all Tablighi Jamaat members from the Union territory, who had attended a congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, have been traced while 500 of them have under...

PM Modi assures India's support to SA, Egypt for essential med supplies to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Indias support to South Africa in maintaining essential medical supplies to fight coronavirus. Had a good discussion with President CyrilRamaphosa about the COVID-19 challenge, and assured Ind...

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh to start pool testing in couple of days, says Deo; Rues Centre's conservative testing strategy

Chhattisgarh will start pool sample testing for COVID-19 in a couple of days, states Health Minister T S Singh Deo said on Friday, while ruing the Modi governments conservative testing strategy instead of an aggressive approach, which would...

GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 cr processed since March 30; Rs 5,204 cr I-T refunds issued in 10 days

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC on Friday said it has processed GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 crore since March 30. Separately, the apex direct tax body Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT said it has issued I-T refunds wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020