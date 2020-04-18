Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall Street ends week on high note, Dow closes up 3.0%

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-04-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 02:17 IST
Wall Street ends week on high note, Dow closes up 3.0%

Wall Street stocks finished sharply higher on Friday, closing out a second week of gains as US officials moved forward with plans to gradually reopen the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 700 points, or 3.0 percent, ending at 24,242.49. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.7 percent to 2,874.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.4 percent to 8,650.14.

Analysts pointed to a number of positive catalysts, including a report of promising research on a Gilead Sciences drug to treat coronavirus, Boeing's announcement that it will resume US commercial plane production and the release of a White House blueprint to reopen the economy. In one of the first moves by a major US state, Texas Governor Greg Abbott approved retailers to employ a "to go" model that requires reopened stores to deliver items to customers' cars or homes. But Abbott said Texas schools would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist J.J. Kinahan cautioned investors not to expect the recovery to come quickly. "Investors seem optimistic that there's light at the end of the tunnel," Kinahan said. "Investors should be cautious though, as the 'getting going' might end up being slower than expected." All three major US indices finished the week higher, shrugging off atrocious economic data, including another spike in jobless claims and a big drop in retail sales.

Boeing jumped 14.5 percent after announcing it will begin to ramp production back up at its Washington state commercial plane plants, bringing back around 27,000 workers. Gilead surged 9.7 percent following a news report about promising research on an antiviral medication from the drugmaker being tested to treat the coronavirus.

Apple dropped 1.4 percent following a downgrade from Goldman Sachs, which predicted weak demand for iPhones due to the economic slowdown..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jackets G Korpisalo signs two-year extension

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo signed a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, but multiple media outlets reported that the exten...

Ultra kill sends OG to ESL One L.A.-Europe upper-bracket final

OG completed a 2-0 sweep of Team Secret behind a stunning second-game comeback on Friday, earning a spot in the upper-bracket final of the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online. In the other upper-br...

Rwanda uses drones to help catch lockdown transgressors

Tech-savvy Rwanda is using drones to keep residents of the capital Kigali informed of coronavirus lockdown measures - and help catch those who abuse them. While police stop cars and pedestrians on streets to ask why they are out, two drones...

Wall Street ends week on high note, Dow closes up 3.0%

Wall Street stocks finished sharply higher on Friday, closing out a second week of gains as US officials moved forward with plans to gradually reopen the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 700 points, or 3.0 percent, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020