Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Motor Company completes acquisition of Norton for Rs 153 crore

Manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers TVS Motor Company has announced the acquisition of Britain's iconic sporting motorcycle Norton in an all-cash deal for 16 million pounds (about Rs 153 crore).

ANI | Hosur (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-04-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 11:39 IST
TVS Motor Company completes acquisition of Norton for Rs 153 crore
Norton can leverage TVS Motor Company's global reach and supply chain capabilities to expand to new markets. Image Credit: ANI

Manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers TVS Motor Company has announced the acquisition of Britain's iconic sporting motorcycle Norton in an all-cash deal for 16 million pounds (about Rs 153 crore). TVS Motor will acquire certain assets of Norton Motorcycles UK Ltd through one of its overseas subsidiaries.

"This will be one of the most interesting acquisitions of a storied motorcycle maker in recent times and will reflect TVS Motor Company's and India's rapidly rising prominence in the international two-wheeler market," it said in a statement. Founded by James Lansdowne Norton in Birmingham during 1898, Norton Motorcycles is among the most popular British motorcycle brands of all time and is considered one of the most emotive marques today.

Since the 20th century, Norton Motorcycles is renowned for its classic models and eclectic range of luxury motorcycles ranging from authentic retro classic reboots of the famous Commando to their contemporary 200 bhp, 1200cc V4 super-bikes. "This is a momentous time for us at TVS Motor Company. Norton is an iconic British brand celebrated across the world, and presents us with an immense opportunity to scale globally," said Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu.

"This transaction is in line with our effort to cater to the aspirations of discerning motorcycle customers. We will extend our full support for Norton to regain its full glory in the international motorcycle landscape," he said in a statement. Venu said Norton will continue to retain its distinctive identity with dedicated and specific business plans. "TVS Motor will work closely with customers and employees in building the success and pre-eminence of the Norton Motorcycles brand and we look forward to growing together globally in the years to come."

The acquisition was undertaken under the guidance of financial advisors Rothschild and Company and legal advice for the transaction was provided by Khaitan & Company and Slaughter & May. TVS Motor Company is the flagship company of the 8.5 billion dollar TVS Group with touchpoints across 60 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Richa Chadha to provide meals to needy people

As India fights coronavirus pandemic, actor Richa Chadha said she is donating food to a local Gurudwara, to help the needy people. The actor recently made a donation to a local Gurudwara and urged her fans to do the same. When I contacted...

Taylor Swift cancels 2020 tour dates due to coronavirus outbreak

Pop star Taylor Swift has canceled all her 2020 live appearances and performances, including Lover Fest East and Lover Fest West, due to coronavirus crisis. The shows will now happen in 2021.Im so sad I wont be able to see you guys in conce...

Coronavirus: South African political outfits draw flak for printing party logo on masks

South Africas ruling and the main opposition party have been accused of politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic after protective masks with party logos embossed on them were distributed among the people. While the ruling African National Congres...

Sharjeel Imam chargesheeted in seditious speech case

Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Sharjeel Imam on Saturday for allegedly giving a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia during a protest against the new citizenship law, officials said. Imam was arrested for i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020