125 Bahrain nationals evacuated from Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:25 IST
One hundred and twenty-five Bahrain nationals, stranded here because of coronavirus outbreak, were evacuated on Saturday, an airport official said. A special flight of Gulf Air evacuated 125 Bahrain nationals from here and flew to Chennai to take on board others, said a senior official of the Pune International Airport.

Before boarding the flight, they were screened. "One of them had a high temperature so he was not allowed to get onto the plane. He was referred to a hostel facility," the official said.

