Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways transports record foodgrains during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:10 IST
Railways transports record foodgrains during lockdown

The railways carried more than 4.2 MT of foodgrains between March 25 and April 17 -- which is double that of the same period last year -- during the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the national transporter said on Saturday. "In order to ensure that kitchens of all Indian homes continue to run normally, on 17th of April 2020, 83 rakes/3,601 wagons of foodgrains were loaded (one wagon contains 58-60 ton consignment). During the lockdown period from 25th March to 17th April 2020, more than 1,500 rakes and more than 4.2 MT of foodgrains were loaded," it said.

These efforts have been made to ensure that farm products are picked up on time and also to ensure timely supply during the nationwide lockdown, it said. Close association is being maintained with the Ministry of Agriculture for foodgrains loading. It may be noted that CONCOR is also working with NAFED to ensure transportation of pulses in a big way, its added.

The railways has also identified 65 routes for parcel special trains since the start of the lockdown for perishable commodities including fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy products and seeds for agriculture purpose. Till April 17, sixty-six routes have been notified and time tabled trains are being run on these routes. Trains are being run even on those routes where demand is less, so that no part of the country remains unconnected. Trains have been given en-route stoppages at all feasible locations, so that maximum possible clearance of parcels may be done, the railways said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

31 of extended family test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

Thirty-one members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi Jahangirpuri area, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday. All of them have been sent to a self-isolation centre in Narela, a sen...

Newspaper stall sales as usual, avoid home delivery: Maha CMO

The sale of newspapers, magazines and productions is allowed at stalls and shops established for the purpose but the print media sector has been asked to avoid home deliveries, the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office said in a series of twee...

Enforce lockdown more strictly: Maha Dy CM to Pune officials

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday directed the Pune administration to enforce the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak more strictly over the next eight days. Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad municipal lim...

Tennis-'Big Three' discussing ways to help lower-level players: Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been in touch with fellow ATP Player Council members Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal to discuss ways to assist lower-ranked players facing financial struggles amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the world number one said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020