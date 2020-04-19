Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 18:45 IST
Coal India logo on social media sports mask to spread awareness

Coal India Ltd, the world's largest miner, has staken a step ahead in spreading awareness about wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic by concealing half of its corporate logo on social media pages with a graphical mask. The Kolkata-headquartered company, which changed its profile picture on Facebook and Twitter with the logo sporting a symbolic mask, said corporates need to play an important role in making people aware through responsible communication.

A CIL spokesperson said all its seven subsidiaries have been asked to adopt a similar step on their social media pages. The coal major said along with the subsidiaries, the company has distributed 8,11,716 face masks to employees and people living in and around its areas of operation in eight states.

