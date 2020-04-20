Novartis, U.S. regulators agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19

Novartis, U.S. regulators agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 20-04-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 10:45 IST
Novartis has reached an agreement with U.S. regulators to hold a randomized trial of generic malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 disease in 440 hospitalized patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday. The decades-old medicine has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization for coronavirus disease, but so far there is no scientific proof it helps those afflicted.
"We recognize the importance of answering the scientific question of whether hydroxychloroquine will be beneficial for patients with COVID-19 disease," said John Tsai, Novartis's top drug developer. The drug also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis has been promoted by President Donald Trump, with some worried the administration's advocacy for an unproven medicine for COVID-19 has short-circuited the oversight process.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Novartis
- Donald Trump
- US Food and Drug Administration
ALSO READ
Long queues at ration shops in Telangana my become COVID-19 spreader
Spain records lowest rise in COVID-19 deaths, says Authorities
Turkey reports 3,013 new COVID-19 cases, 76 deaths in 24 hours
Impossible to contain COVID-19 in war-torn countries like Libya: UN
COVID-19 patient dies in Gujarat's Surat