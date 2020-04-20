Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novartis, U.S. regulators agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 20-04-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 10:45 IST
Novartis, U.S. regulators agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Novartis has reached an agreement with U.S. regulators to hold a randomized trial of generic malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 disease in 440 hospitalized patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday. The decades-old medicine has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization for coronavirus disease, but so far there is no scientific proof it helps those afflicted.

"We recognize the importance of answering the scientific question of whether hydroxychloroquine will be beneficial for patients with COVID-19 disease," said John Tsai, Novartis's top drug developer. The drug also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis has been promoted by President Donald Trump, with some worried the administration's advocacy for an unproven medicine for COVID-19 has short-circuited the oversight process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Toll collection resumes on national highways from today

Toll collection on national highways across the country has resumed on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. This comes as India is slowly easing restrictions brought in to contain the coronavirus pandemic from today in order to revive...

Poland may retighten coronavirus restrictions if cases spike -minister

Poland may reverse the loosening of restrictions to curb the spread of the new coronavirus if the number of new cases rises significantly, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Monday. It can be always reversed, Szumowski told public rad...

MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

Money Market Operations as on April 17, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent MONEY MARKETS Volume Weighted Average Rate Range One Leg A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 2,256.75 3.41 1.00-4.55 I. Call Money 76...

Alembic gets USFDA nod for generic ophthalmic solution

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Alcaftadine ophthalmic solution, in the American market. The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020