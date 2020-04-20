Hyundai donates Rs 7 cr to PM CARES Fund

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has donated Rs 7 crore to the PM CARES Fund to fight the Covid-19 crisis. "Our contribution to the PM CARES Fund stands testament to solidarity we hold with the people of India, amidst this crisis," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.

In challenging times such as these, the company will continue giving back to help India defeat this adversity, he added. The South Korean automaker had earlier pledged Rs 5 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund.

It has also donated imported diagnostic kits worth Rs 4 crore which can cater to testing requirements of over 25,000 individuals. The company said it is distributing personal protective equipment, masks, and other safety kits in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Haryana.

Besides, it is also giving dry rations in Delhi and Tamil Nadu to adversely impacted sections of society, the company added.

