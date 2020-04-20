Left Menu
Thousands of Candidates Appear for IIHM's First E-Chat Home Online Exam for Hospitality

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:35 IST
Thousands of Candidates Appear for IIHM's First E-Chat Home Online Exam for Hospitality

NEW DELHI, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), one of the leading and finest Hospitality Education Institutions in the country, created history with the first phase of the E-Chat Home Online Exam, on 14th, 15th and 16th April. Thousands of candidates appeared for the Online E-Chat exam from the comfort of their homes. The online process was extremely successful as enthusiastic students went through the test and video interview. With 10 campuses spread across India and the world, IIHM conducted the exam through each centre, seamlessly. The E-Chat Home Online exam brought a sense of relief and satisfaction to several families. Parents and students profusely thanked IIHM for giving them the assurance that their wards would be stepping into a secured future. Yohan Chanda, a candidate, said, "I completed my admission process into IIHM Bangalore campus and it was really amazing and gave me a lot confidence." Yohan's mother, Savitri Chanda said, "We are really thankful that IIHM is conducting the online exam even in the time of lockdown. It's a relief to know that life is moving on and securing a future for our children." Shruti Singh, another candidate said," I feel honoured to be a part of IIHM, my gmail handle has IIHM in its User ID. I want to thank IIHM for giving me this wonderful opportunity." Studying at IIHM is a wonderful opportunity that no student, passionate about Hospitality Management, would want to miss. After three years, students of IIHM pass out armed with an international BA in Hospitality Management degree from the University of West London, UK. They also have the option of obtaining a degree from IGNOU.

With such a bright future ahead, every candidate who appeared for the E-Chat Home Online Exam is hopeful to get admission into IIHM. Malvi Maniya, who appeared for admission into IIHM Jaipur said, "The Online exam was a great experience and I am looking forward to and praying that I get admission into IIHM." Dipto Bhattacharya, appearing for IIHM Kolkata said, "I am really grateful to IIHM for conducting this online exam even in this crucial time." His father was impressed by the way the exam was conducted, "I am truly impressed by the way IIHM is continuing its work even in this time of countrywide pandemic and lockdown." Meenal appearing for IIHM Delhi said, "IIHM is the best institute for Hotel Management training and this big step for admission is great." Vikas Kondal appeared for the online exam for IIHM Goa, "At this time of lockdown when all schools and colleges are closed, IIHM's online entrance exam has provided opportunity to me." Anjali, IIHM Pune aspirant said, "The questions were challenging and the interview made me feel as if I am siting right across the interviewer." The second phase of the E-Chat Home Online Exam will be conducted on 22nd and 23rd April and the third phase will take place on 15th, 16th and 17th May, 2020. A glimpse of what India has to say can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/iihmhotelschool/videos/2968143816610037/ and at https://www.facebook.com/iihmhotelschool/videos/912807742507785/ About IIHM IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality shows of all times. The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 and 2019. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India. For more information, please visit: http://www.iihm.ac.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157182/IIHM_E_Chat.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084107/IIHM_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

