Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Bank launches voice banking services on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:44 IST
ICICI Bank launches voice banking services on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

ICICI Bank on Monday said it has launched voice assistance-based banking services for its customers and they can check balance, seek credit card details as well as ask other queries among others through this application. The bank said it has integrated its artificial intelligence (AI) powered multi-channel chatbot iPal with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant through which its retail banking customers can undertake host of banking services through voice commands.

This novel facility offers customers yet another way to connect with their bank from home at a time when they are advised to stay indoors in the wake of the nationwide lockdown, ICICI Bank said in a release. The private sector lender said the voice-based facility comes close on the heels of its new digital initiatives such as WhatsApp chat-based ICICIStack aimed at providing uninterrupted banking services for both retail and business customers.

It said the WhatsApp-based ICICIStack offers nearly 500 services that covers almost all banking requirements including digital account opening, loan solutions, payment solutions, investments and care solutions. To get the benefit of the voice banking offering, customers need to download the Alexa/Google Assistant and link their ICICI Bank account through a secure two factor authentication process. Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, the lender recently rolled out ICICIStack to facilitate crores of customers to continue all their banking, digitally and from a remote location, without visiting a bank branch. "Now, we have introduced voice banking on two of the most popular voice assistants in the world. Our retail customers can execute a host of their banking requirements from their home securely and 24x7, without visiting a branch," Bagchi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Apparel exporters say the government should pay worker wages

The Apparel Export Promotion Council AEPC said on Monday stated that an overwhelming majority of exporters are facing a severe liquidity crisis due to COVID-19 and the government should pay their workers from funds available in the Atal Bim...

On this day in 1994: Aamer Sohail, Inzamam formed the then highest partnership in ODIs

It was on April 20, 1994, when Aamer Sohail and Inzamam-ul-Haq formed a 263-run stand in ODI cricket. The Pakistan duo achieved the feat against New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. When both batsman put up this mammoth stand for the sec...

Soccer-Advocaat has more time to ponder future

Feyenoord coach Dick Advocaat has had longer than he planned to think about his next step Does he retire yet again or stay for another season as manager of the Eredivisie side The suspension of the league in the Netherlands because of the C...

Dozens dead in fresh wave of Taliban violence in Afghanistan

The Taliban have killed at least 23 Afghan troops and nine civilians, officials said Monday, as a fresh wave of violence grips Afghanistan despite a deal with the US and a worsening coronavirus crisis. Under the terms of the US-Taliban deal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020