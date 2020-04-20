Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fuel supply by Coal India to power sector rises 6 pc to 43 MT in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:30 IST
Fuel supply by Coal India to power sector rises 6 pc to 43 MT in Feb

The supply of fuel by state-owned CIL to the power sector registered an increase of 6.2 per cent to 42.58 million tonnes in February. The development assumes significance as Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, has ample availability of dry stock.

In February 2019, CIL supplied 40.10 million tonnes (MT) to the power sector, according to the recent government data. However, the dispatch of coal by CIL to the power sector in the April-February period of 2019-20 registered a decline of 5.8 per cent to 419.70 MT, against 445.71 MT in the year-ago period, the data said.

On account of subdued demand of coal by the power sector in the wake of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, Coal India Ltd is also mulling to divert the fuel supply to the other sectors like cement and sponge iron. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi recently asked states not to import coal and instead take supply from CIL, which has fossil fuel in abundance.

To spur coal demand hit by the ongoing lockdown, the government had recently announced a slew of measures like increased dry fuel supply for linkage consumers. Joshi had also announced several relief measures for CIL consumers, including the power sector, in the wake of the situation arising from the pandemic.

The coal ministry also announced that no performance incentive shall be levied on power consumers if CIL supplies more than the upper limit of fuel supply agreement (FSA). The company closed the financial year 2019-20 with coal production of 602.14 MT, against the target of 660 MT.

The public sector undertaking is targeting 710 MT of coal in the ongoing financial year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Reddy visits ISKCON temple's community kitchen

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday visited ISKCON temple in Dwarka on Monday, where a community kitchen had been organised for the needy amid the lockdown.The ISKCON movement has a global presence. It is known...

Ban on doorstep delivery of newspapers: HC seeks Maha response

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday sought the Maharashtra governments response to a plea challenging its circular prohibiting door- to-door distribution of newspapers in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Justice N W Sambre ...

Two-day conference of India's top military brass postponed indefinitely

A two-day conference of the top military brass of the country has been postponed indefinitely in view of the coronavirus pandemic, military sources said Monday. The Unified Commanders Conference UCC was to be held from April 22 to 23. In ...

HDFC Bank shares jump nearly 4 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday surged nearly 4 per cent after the lender posted a 15.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter on the back of healthy interest income. The scrip closed at Rs 946, up 3.91 per cent on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020