Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Motor shares close over 2 pc higher on Norton Motorcycles deal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:25 IST
TVS Motor shares close over 2 pc higher on Norton Motorcycles deal

Shares of TVS Motor Company on Monday gave up most of early gains and settled 2 per cent higher after the firm said it has acquired Britain's iconic bike manufacturer Norton Motorcycles. The stock, which had advanced 7.16 per cent to Rs 323 during the day on the BSE, later trimmed most of the gains to close at Rs 307.45, up 2.01 per cent.

On the NSE, it went up 1.81 per cent to settle the day at Rs 306.40. Founded by James Lansdowne Norton in Birmingham in 1898, Norton Motorcycles is among the most popular British motorcycle brands of all time.

The company has acquired Norton in an all-cash deal for a consideration of GBP 16 million (around Rs 153 crore) by acquiring certain assets of Norton Motorcycles (UK) through one of its overseas subsidiaries, TVS Motor Company said in a statement on Friday. "This is a momentous time for us at TVS Motor Company. Norton is an iconic British brand celebrated across the world, and presents us with an immense opportunity to scale globally," TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SJM welcomes Centre's decision restricting e-commerce players from supplying non-essential items

RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Monday welcomed the Centres decision to allow e-commerce players to supply only essential items during lockdown and not non-essential items, saying it would have given them an unfair advantage. SJM fi...

Govt should give Rs 5,000 per month to daily wagers, arrange special trains/buses: Lok Sabha MP

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to provide Rs 5,000 per month to labourers and the needy who have been stranded due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. He als...

Lockdown needs stricter enforcement in 40 of 75 districts: UP govt’s note to DMs, SPs

By Rana Ajit New Delhi, Apr 20 PTI A recent assessment by the Uttar Pradesh government termed the state of the lockdown unsatisfactory in 40 of the 75 districts and called for stricter enforcement there of the restrictions to fight coron...

Adityanath asks officials to ensure that industries follow social distancing norms

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that industries given permission to operate in the state follow social distancing norms to keep the coronavirus outbreak in check. During a meeting at his o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020