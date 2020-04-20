Left Menu
Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India Passes Away

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:16 IST
Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India Passes Away

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India BMW Group India, with profound sorrow, announces the demise of Mr. Rudratej Singh (46), President and Chief Executive Officer on 20 April 2020. The cause behind the sudden and unexpected demise is yet to be ascertained. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period. He will always be remembered as an inspiring and compassionate human being. Mr. Rudratej Singh joined BMW Group India on 1 August 2019. His transformational vision and strategic orientation played a crucial role in navigation of BMW Group India in a challenging business environment. His demise comes at a crucial junction when BMW Group India was in the midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening the dealer network across India.

Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, Chief Financial Officer, BMW Group India has been appointed as the President (act.) in the interim. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW Group India PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

