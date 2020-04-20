Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Broadcasters say ad bookings on TV channels halved

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:28 IST
Covid-19: Broadcasters say ad bookings on TV channels halved

Advertising bookings on TV channels have halved because of the COVID-19 pandemic and there are delays in payments from brands as well, an umbrella body of broadcasters said on Monday. The outbreak has also halted production of ongoing shows, cancellation of live sporting events like the IPL and also scheduled advertisements, the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) said

The body has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, seeking a slew of relief or stimulus measures for the industry. “The outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have posed several challenges for the television broadcast sector,” its president N P Singh said

Singh added that there has been a complete cessation of production of television shows, cancellations of live sporting events and scheduled advertisements, advertisement bookings nosediving by 50 per cent, and also delays in payments by advertising agencies/advertisers and distribution platform operators. He said the sector is seeking a stimulus from the government in the form of both economic relief and also regulatory flexibility so that all broadcasters, especially the smaller businesses, can be helped to get back on track. The demands made include a reduction on the Goods and Services Tax rate on digital services, automatic refund of input credit and immediate processing and issuance of Lower Withholding order (LTDS), he said. It also includes a “regulatory moratorium” for the sector for 18 months, phased resumption of production activities, waiver of processing fee and temporary live uplinking fee for live sporting events for a period of one year, suspension of requirement of performance bank guarantees for channels to be launched for a period of one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Snooker ref on virus frontline in Belgium

- Snooker referee Olivier Marteel has swapped the green baize for a frontline role in the fight against coronavirus in his native Belgium. Marteel, who refereed the World Championship final in 2015, would have been at the Crucible in Sheffi...

Three more people test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; tally reaches 100: Official.

Three more people test positive for COVID-19 in UPs Gautam Buddh Nagar tally reaches 100 Official....

FinMin sanctions Rs 46,038 cr as states share in taxes for Apr

The Finance Ministry on Monday said it has sanctioned Rs 46,038 crore for the devolution of states share in central taxes and duties for April. In a tweet the ministry said to assist states effectively address situation arising out of COVID...

UK TV host Eamonn Holmes' comments on COVID-19 and 5G 'ill-judged' - regulator

Britains media regulator Ofcom said on Monday comments made by ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes about speculation linking COVID-19 and 5G mobile technology were ill-judged and risked undermining viewers trust in advice from public authorities an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020