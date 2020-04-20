Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stricter surveillance measures to tackle mkt volatility to continue: Sebi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:07 IST
Stricter surveillance measures to tackle mkt volatility to continue: Sebi

Regulator Sebi on Monday said stricter surveillance measures to tackle market volatility amid coronavirus pandemic will continue till May 28. Besides, ensuring orderly trading and settlement, these steps are aimed at effective risk management, price discovery and maintenance of market integrity. The measures, which came into effect from March 23, will continue to be in force till May 28, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

Earlier these steps were in place for a month. It further said Sebi and market infrastructure institutions - stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories are continuously monitoring the market developments and will take any further suitable actions as may be required.

"As the stock markets (both domestic and global) are expected to be volatile in the near future owing to concerns relating to COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant fear of economic slowdown, keeping in view the objective of ensuring orderly trading and settlement, effective risk management, price discovery and maintenance of market integrity, it has been decided that the measures implemented since March 23, 2020 will continue to be in force till May 28, 2020," it added. Sebi had introduced various regulatory measures to deal with market volatility. These measures included revision in Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL).

For stocks in F&O segment meeting certain criteria, Market Wide Position Limit was revised to 50 per cent of the existing levels. The margin for stocks meeting specific criteria would be increased, apart from having revised position limits in equity index derivatives (futures and options).

Dynamic price bands for F&O stocks could be flexed only after a cooling-off period of 15 minutes from the time of meeting the existing criteria specified by stock exchanges for flexing. Since the implementation of these measures, Indian securities market has witnessed recovery in broad market indices. Further, there has not been any major disruption in stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories on account of the existing robust regulatory framework, Sebi noted.

"However, the expected volatility in the stock market still remains on the higher side," it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK virus death toll rises by 449 to 16,509: ministry

A total of 16,509 people hospitalised with coronavirus in Britain have now died, health ministry figures showed Monday, up by 449 -- the lowest daily toll for a fortnightFigures are however always lower on a Monday due to reporting delays o...

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz to form emergency government - TV report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz have reached an agreement to form a coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock, Israels Channel 12 News reported on Monday.Officials...

Lockdown: Mumbai cop hangs self, family stranded in Sangli

A 27-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide on Monday afternoon in the SRPF Camp in Goregaon in the metropolis and her family in Sangli claimed they were unable to secure permission to come here amid the lockdown for the coron...

IKEA and Microsoft join call for Germany to relax ban on gay men giving blood

By Enrique Anarte BERLIN, April 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A group of 13 companies including IKEA and Microsoft have called on the German government to relax a ban requiring gay and bisexual men to abstain from sex for a year before do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020