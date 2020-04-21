Left Menu
REC steps up relief work, reaches out to 76K people with cooked food, ration during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:28 IST
State-run REC has reached out to over 76,000 needy people with food and ration during the lockdown to contain Covid-19, according to a power ministry statement. The REC has tied up with Delhi Police to provide 500 food packets on daily basis, it said.

Concerned over their plight, the REC Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of REC Ltd, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power is distributing cooked food, ration, utility packets, masks, sanitisers and even providing shelter during the lockdown benefiting 76,000 daily wagers and their families till date, it noted. REC Foundation has already sanctioned funds totalling Rs 7 crore for these activities and more such funds are already in the pipeline.

Power Minister R K Singh said in the statement that the REC has already donated Rs 150 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to support India’s fight against coronavirus. In addition to this, all REC employees have voluntary contributed a day’s salary to the PM National Relief Fund.

REC Foundation in association with respective state-owned power distribution utilities is providing food grain packets and other utility packets like masks and sanitisers. REC Foundation has also released funds to the offices of distribution companies, collector and/or district magistrates of various districts across India to provide cooked meals twice a day for 10 to 30 days.

Talks are on with many other districts for execution of the same in their areas. In addition to these, food kits are also being provided in these districts to those who have facilities to cook at home. Around 300 workers and daily wagers engaged in construction of REC World Head Quarters, Gurugram, belonging to various states like Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Gujarat, and other needy people from vicinity areas are also being provided ration items on a bi-weekly basis.

