Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proxy adviser Ethos recommends Credit Suisse shareholders to oust chairman

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:47 IST
Proxy adviser Ethos recommends Credit Suisse shareholders to oust chairman

Proxy adviser Ethos has recommended shareholders of Credit Suisse to vote against re-electing Chairman Urs Rohner at the Swiss bank's annual general meeting on April 30 and the management pay proposals following a spying scandal last year.

"Ethos recommends not to grant the discharge to the bank's governing bodies, in light of the serious governance failings revealed by the surveillance of the bank's former managers," the proxy adviser said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the bonus awarded to former Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam was "excessive".

"Since 2017, Ethos has been of the opinion that in view of the numerous cases that have tarnished the bank's reputation in recent years, a change of chairmanship is necessary to restore shareholder trust," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Nurses in Ghaziabad hosp demand active quarantine as they are treating COVID-19 patients

Nurses at a hospital here demanded that they be put under active quarantine as they are treating COVID-19 patients. On Monday, they also lodged complaints with the health department that the personal protective equipment PPE being provided ...

Food insecurity rising even before coronavirus: report

Food insecurity was on the rise last year and the coronavirus crisis is likely to further exacerbate the situation, according to the Global Report on Food Crises released Tuesday by the United Nations. It found that 135 million people in 55...

Set up control rooms in assemblies for better coordination between states in helping stranded labourers, students during lockdown: LS Speaker.

Set up control rooms in assemblies for better coordination between states in helping stranded labourers, students during lockdown LS Speaker....

Coronavirus: 2 women cops in Odisha postpone wedding

Marriages can wait but not the call of duty against coronavirus pandemic. At the time when policemen are playing a vital role, two women police personnel in Sundergarh district of Odisha have decided to postpone their weddings so that they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020