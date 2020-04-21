Left Menu
G-20 nations agree on cooperation to ensure food security

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:30 IST
The G-20 nations on Tuesday agreed for international co-operation to ensure food and nutritional security as well as maintaining the food supply chain across borders amid the coronavirus outbreak. They also agreed to develop science-based international guidelines on stricter safety and hygienic measures for zoonosis control

The G-20 Agriculture Ministers' virtual meeting was on Tuesday organised through video conferencing by the Saudi Presidency to deliberate on the ways and means of ensuring continuity of the food supply value chain including livelihood of farmers. India's Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar participated in this virtual meeting which was called to address the issue of COVID-19 impacts on food security, safety and nutrition. Later, a declaration of G-20 agriculture ministers was accepted. "The G-20 nations resolved to have international cooperation in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, to avoid food wastages and losses, maintain the continuity of food supply value chain across borders," an official statement said. They also resolved to work together for ensuring food security and nutrition, sharing of best practices and promoting research to improve the sustainability and resilience of agriculture and food systems. "The G-20 nations also agreed to develop science-based international guidelines on stricter safety and hygienic measures for zoonosis control," the statement said. The meeting was attended by agriculture ministers of all G-20 members, some guest countries and international organisations. Tomar welcomed the initiative taken by Saudi Arabia to bring the G-20 countries together

During the event, Tomar shared the decision of the Indian government to allow all agriculture operations during the ongoing lockdown period while adhering to protocol of social distancing, health and hygiene. The government has also ensured availability of essential agriculture items. "Tomar highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the forefront of supporting countries to tide over this crisis in various ways and that agriculture will not lag behind, consistent with the needs of our citizens," the statement said.

