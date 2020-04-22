Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices flat on global cues, Reliance gains 5.6 pc as Facebook picks stake in Jio

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Wednesday as Asian shares slipped and Brent oil futures plunged to a two-decade low amid damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:28 IST
Equity indices flat on global cues, Reliance gains 5.6 pc as Facebook picks stake in Jio
Reliance Industries jumped by 5.65 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 1,307.20 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Wednesday as Asian shares slipped and Brent oil futures plunged to a two-decade low amid damage done by the coronavirus pandemic. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 60 points or 0.19 per cent at 30,696 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 7 points or 0.07 per cent at 8,975.

Except for Nifty pharma and media, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty metal down by 2.4 per cent, PSU bank by 1.9 per cent and financial service by 1.26 per cent. Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped by 5.65 per cent to Rs 1,307.20 per share after Facebook bought a 10 per cent stake in the company's digital business for 5.7 billion dollars (about Rs 43,547 crore) to expand its presence in India.

Auto majors Hero MotoCorp, Maruti and Bajaj Auto were up by 2.1 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively. Pharma majors Dr Reddy and Sun Pharma ticked up by 1.8 per cent and 1.7 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Bharti Infratel, Asian Paints and Infosys.

However, ONGC fell by 9.5 per cent to Rs 62.75 per share, IndianOil Corporation by 4.3 per cent and Bharat Petroleum by 3.8 per cent. Metal major Vedanta cracked by 5.4 per cent and Hindalco by 3.3 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian share markets slipped to two-week lows following crashing crude prices and deep economic damage caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan lost by 0.8 per cent while Japan's Nikkei slumped by 1.3 per cent. A day earlier, international benchmark Brent futures dropped below 20 dollars per barrel and last traded at 18.62 dollars. US June crude futures traded at 12.78 dollars per barrel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: 53,205 households provided free ration in last 4 days in Srinagar

Amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, 53,205 households have been provided free ration in the last four days in Srinagar, said District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday.In the last 4 days, we have covered 53205 Households for free ration ...

Potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at Oxford to be tested on people this week

A potential vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the University of Oxford is set to be trialled on people for the first time on April 23, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. According to the s...

Wuhan embraces Yangtze River as virus-hit city reopens

Bathed in golden late-afternoon light, Chen Enting snapped a photo of his ticket to commemorate his first ferry ride across the Yangtze River after a 76-day quarantine ended in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began. The reop...

Jump in cases on cruise ship docked in Nagasaki

Japanese officials said Wednesday that 33 crew members on a docked cruise ship tested positive for the coronavirus in one day of testing after the first case from the ship was reported. The Italian-operated Costa Atlantica has been docked i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020