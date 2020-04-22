Mumbai, Apr 22, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on April 21, 2020

Money Market Operations as on April 21, 2020(Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 298,820.61 3.33 0.50-5.00 I. Call Money 11,539.42 4.10 2.30-5.00 II. Triparty Repo 214,021.25 3.28 2.50-3.79 III. Market Repo 72,779.94 3.35 0.50-4.00 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 480.00 5.00 5.00-5.00B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 84.66 3.90 2.85-4.50 II. Term Money@@ 260.00 - 4.20-6.00 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 300.00 1.25 1.25-1.25 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Tue, 21/04/2020 1 Wed, 22/04/2020 7,06,176.00 3.75 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Tue, 21/04/2020 1 Wed, 22/04/2020 60.00 4.654. Long-Term Repo Operations - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - -6. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -7,06,116.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 4,633.25 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 229,800.25 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,76,315.75 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 21/04/2020 4,20,658.15 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 24/04/2020 416,366.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 21/04/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 27/03/2020 256,578.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

