Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures bounce after two days of oil-led rout

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:13 IST
US STOCKS-Futures bounce after two days of oil-led rout

U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted investor sentiment following a two-day selloff due to a record crash in oil prices, even as companies warned of more pain in the coming months.

The benchmark S&P 500 index fell nearly 5% in the first two days of the week as May WTI contracts plunged below zero and the benchmark Brent hovered near 1999-lows, triggering alarm about the hit to the global economy from a near halt in business activity. Trillions of dollars in stimulus have helped Wall Street recover from its March lows and the U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved another $484 billion in relief, sending the bill to the House of Representatives for a final vote later this week.

Texas Instruments Inc headed higher in thin premarket trading as it reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and said a strong inventory allowed it to be prepared for the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Netflix Inc, deemed a "stay-at-home" stock as the wide restrictions boost demand for online streaming services, more than doubled its own projections for new customers in the first quarter.

However, its shares fell 1.3% as it forecast a weaker second half if the lockdown measures were to be lifted. Governors of about half a dozen U.S. states have pushed ahead with plans to partially reopen for business despite warnings by some health officials that doing so could trigger a new surge in the coronavirus cases.

Fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc late on Tuesday reported soaring digital and home delivery sales and said it had enough cash and liquidity to get through the next year. Investors will next be looking at Delta Airlines and AT&T earnings reports later in the day.

At 06:26 a.m. EDT, Dow e-minis were up 252 points, or 1.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 32 points, or 1.17% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 91.75 points, or 1.09%. SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were up 1.32%.

The S&P 500 index closed down 3.07% at 2,736.56​ on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

K'taka govt launches "Apthamitra" helpline and App to fight COVID-19

Aimed at empowering people in its fight against coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Wednesday launched Apthamitra helpline with an exclusive toll free number and a mobile app, aimed at providing required medical advice and guidance for...

Not good to pressurise Maha Guv on Thackeray's nomination: BJP

The BJP is not against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays nomination as an MLC, but he should have contested an election earlier to become a member of the Legislative Council, state unit party president Chandrakant Patil said on W...

SPECIAL REPORT-A night on the New York subway: Homeless find shelter underground during pandemic

The lights still scream for attention, but on this night Times Square has the feel of an abandoned Hollywood film set. Gone are the hordes of tourists shooting selfies with Elmo and Wonder Woman. Instead, a lone SUV glides by and a passenge...

Iran's Guards say launched first military satellite into orbit

Irans Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday it had successfully launched the countrys first military satellite into orbit, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States over Tehrans nuclear and missile programmes. U.S. offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020