Career Point launches new learning app ‘eCareerPoint’

PTI | Kota | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:20 IST
Learning for entrance examinations like Engineering, Medical, and K12 competitive Examinations goes online and available 24X7 Kota, April 22, 2020: Career Point, Kota based leading medical & IIT entrance examinations coaching Institute, has announced the launch of 'career point', an online learning App, to keep the mind of students ticking during the lockdown. The App offers courses on engineering, medical entrance, and K12 competitive examinations. The classes of new academic session 2020-21 for NEET, JEE are scheduled to start from April 15 will also be available on this new App.

The advanced technologies used in developing this application, make this App very dynamic and versatile at the same time very effective, simple, and user friendly. The App features Live Interactive Classes, Online Test Series, Doubt Removal, Video Lectures, Live Seminars, and eBooks, etc. Pramod Maheshwari, Managing Director & CEO, Career Point Limited said, "With the launch of new 'career point App', we are aiming for reaching out to a large number of students, who can benefit from Career Point's legacy and expertise in making more than 1,70, 000 students selected for reputed Engineering and Medical colleges in the country. From virtual classes by Kota's experienced and renowned faculty members through video calls and access to study material, e-books, and mock tests, we are going the extra mile to make online learning easy and interactive like classroom sessions." The students will certainly be a key beneficiary of career point with its multiple student-centric features. The wide range of explanation videos, important questions, quizzes, interactive discussions, etc. will create an engaging learning experience, Pramod Maheshwari further added.

