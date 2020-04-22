Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Govt asks state drug controllers to ensure availability of drugs, med devices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:08 IST
COVID-19: Govt asks state drug controllers to ensure availability of drugs, med devices

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The government on Wednesday asked all state drug controllers to ensure availability of essential medicines and medical devices required in the treatment of COVID-19. In a meeting with the state drug controllers, Union Pharma Secretary P D Vaghela asked them "to provide all support  to manufacturing units with the help of local administration and concerned authorities by regular interaction so that there is no shortage of medicines and medical devices".

They were also requested to ensure the utilisation of manufacturing capacity to full extent so that sufficient stocks without any hindrance can be made available at all levels, the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers said in a release. They were instructed to ensure that hoarding and price escalation of drugs and medical devices do not happen and to initiate action in such cases, the release said.

The pharma secretary also asked them to monitor availability of the hydroxychloroquine, azythromycin and paracetamol formulations, the release said. The state drug controllers were also asked to monitor the list of essential drugs circulated by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on regular basis and to provide the data, it added.

They were asked to provide information of drugs and devices manufacturing units in their states, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says Iran needs to be held accountable for launch of military satellite

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Iran needs to be held accountable for the successful launch by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of the countrys first military satellite into orbit.I think Iran needs to be he...

225 Iran evacuees airlifted from Jodhpur to Leh

A batch of 225 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran and quarantined at an Armys wellness centre in Rajasthans Jodhpur was airlifted to the Leh air base on Wednesday. They were airlifted from the Jodhpur Air Force station. They all be...

Covid-19: HC suspends HIV positive murder convict's sentence by 4 weeks

The Delhi High Court Wednesday suspended by four weeks the sentence of a murder convict who is suffering from HIV infection and sought to be released from jail on the ground that his immunity was low for surviving the on going coronavirus p...

Demi Lovato opens up about seeking mental health help amid COVID-19 pandemic

American singer Demi Lovato is encouraging fans to reach out for help when they need it amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Fox News, the 27-year-old singer recently announced that shes helping to launch The Mental Health Fund, which a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020