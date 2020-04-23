Left Menu
Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 11:14 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd on Thursday jumped nearly 15 percent after British telecom giant Vodafone Plc said it has an advanced infusion of USD 200 million (about Rs 1,530 crore) in its Indian joint venture with Aditya Birla Group, that is facing a humongous liability of past statutory dues. The scrip advanced 14.89 percent to Rs 4.55 on the BSE.

At the National Stock Exchange, it climbed 13.92 percent to Rs 4.50. Vodafone Group, in a statement, said it has "accelerated this payment to provide Vodafone Idea with liquidity to manage its operations, and to support approximately 300 million Indian citizens who are Vodafone Idea customers as well as the thousands of Vodafone Idea employees during this phase of emergency health measures, taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic." "Vodafone Group announces that it has accelerated payment of USD 200 million to Vodafone Idea, which was due in September 2020 under the terms of the contingent liability mechanism with Vodafone Idea," the statement said.

