Operating cargo flights to bring essential medical supplies: Blue Dart

Logistics services provider Blue Dart Express on Thursday said it recently operated a freighter service on the Kolkata - Guangzhou - Guwahati - Kolkata route to bring critical personal protective gears and other COVID-19 related medical supplies. Besides this, these freighters are also scheduled to fly to Guangzhou from Delhi and Kolkata through April, the company said in a release. Blue Dart has been flying its Boeing freighters with 34 tonnes cargo carrying capacity on international routes to ensure continuity of essential supply chain in India. Earlier this month, Blue Dart freighters performed several flights on the Kolkata - Dhaka - Kolkata route, it said. "Since the lockdown began, we have operated numerous cargo flights transporting more than thousands of tons of medical supplies, medicines, medical devices and other essential items for various state governments, medical and pharma companies. There are several components and ingredients that are coming from different places. "To ensure continuity of the global supply chain, Blue Dart is flying Boeing 757-200 freighters round-the-clock to carry medical and other vital supplies in these difficult times," Blue Dart Express CMO and Head of Business Development Ketan Kulkarni said. Blue Dart is working on a two-pronged strategy to prepare the logistics infrastructure for being future ready and ensure both lines operate smoothly -- essential supplies to fight COVID-19 and all other non-essential supplies in the pipeline post the lockdown exit, he added. The company is working closely with the government to ensure door-to-door delivery carrying inter-state and international supplies of essential goods through its strong air and ground express network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.