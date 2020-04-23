Left Menu
Updated: 23-04-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:09 IST
Britannia Industries declares interim dividend of Rs 35 per share for FY20

FMCG major Britannia Industries on Thursday declared an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share for 2019-20 financial year. The board of the company in a meeting declared "interim dividend @3500% i.e., Rs 35/- per equity share of face value of Re 1/- each for the financial year 2019-20," Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The maker of Good Day and Tiger biscuits said that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend is May 2, 2020. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders before May 23, 2020.

