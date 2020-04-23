Britannia Industries declares interim dividend of Rs 35 per share for FY20

FMCG major Britannia Industries on Thursday declared an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share for 2019-20 financial year. The board of the company in a meeting declared "interim dividend @3500% i.e., Rs 35/- per equity share of face value of Re 1/- each for the financial year 2019-20," Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The maker of Good Day and Tiger biscuits said that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend is May 2, 2020. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders before May 23, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.