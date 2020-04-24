Hong Kong stocks finish week lower on persistent virus worries

Hong Kong stocks finish week lower on persistent virus worriesReuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:03 IST
Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday to finish the week lower, tracking other Asian markets, spurred by doubts about progress in developing drugs to treat COVID-19 and new evidence of U.S. economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
** The Hang Seng index fell 0.6%, to 23,831.33, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5%, to 9,656.19 points. ** U.S. business activity plumbed record lows in April, mirroring dire figures from Europe and Asia as strict stay-at-home orders crushed production, supply chains and consumer spending, a survey showed.
** Corporate earnings of Hong Kong listed companies were generally worse than expected, which could dampen the room for a valuations recovery in Hong Kong equities, brokerage Cinda International noted in report. ** Investors need to pay attention to the implementation China's fiscal and monetary policies, as boosting domestic demand would become a policy focus given the uncertain global economic outlook, the brokerage added.
** China's central bank cut the interest rate on its targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) on Friday, following similar reductions to borrowing costs on other liquidity tools in the past few weeks to support the economy. ** In the latest bid to bolster domestic consumption, China announced a plan to extend subsidies for buying NEVs to 2022, and tax exemptions on purchases for two years.
