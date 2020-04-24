Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 13,500 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:57 IST
Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 13,500 cr

Bank of Baroda on Friday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 13,500 crore by 2020-21. "Board of Directors of our Bank in its meeting held today i.e. 24 April 2020...considered and approved raising of additional capital fund up to Rs 13,500 crore up to March 31, 2021 and beyond if found expedient," it said in a regulatory filing

The capital raise will comprise Rs 9,000 crore by way of common equity capital by various modes including QIP, etc in suitable stages and Rs 4,500 crore by way of additional tier I and tier II capital instruments with an inter-changeability option, issued in India/overseas in suitable tranches, it added.  This will be subject to applicable statutory 1 regulatory approvals, the state-owned bank said

Bank of Baroda stock closed 4.23 per cent down at Rs 46.40 on BSE.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 723 in country; cases climb to 23,452: Health ministry

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 723 with 37 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, while the number of cases saw a record jump of 1,752 to go up to 23,452 cases on Friday, according to the Union health ministry. The...

Britain set tight EU talks limit but is not moving - Barnier

Britain is failing to move in talks on its future relationship with the European Union despite setting a tight timetable, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday. Michel Barnier told a news conference after a second week of talks bet...

Young climate activists vow to #FightEveryCrisis in global online strike

Instead of taking to the worlds streets to demand climate action on Friday as planned before the coronavirus pandemic, young activists from about 20 countries took to Youtube in a 24-hour broadcast to share ideas on how to fight global warm...

Aluminium Assn urges Centre to drop any move to increase tariff on import of chemicals

The Aluminium Association of India AAI has urged the Central Government to drop any move to increase tariff on import of chemicals like caustic soda in the form of COVID-19 tax on the industry as it will be detrimental to the sustainabilit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020