Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway proposes extension to its Arctic oil exploration boundary

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:31 IST
Norway proposes extension to its Arctic oil exploration boundary

Norway plans to extend its no-go zone for oil exploration in the country's Arctic waters but stopped short of areas for which licences have already been granted to oil companies. The government on Friday proposed an extension of the so-called ice edge boundary to the constantly changing southern fringe of the permanent ice sheet. Anything north of that line is considered off-limits for oil drilling.

However, the new line remains sufficiently far north that it does not affect existing exploration licences. "It's a good compromise," Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru told a news conference.

The centre-right minority government is expected to gain cross-party support for the proposal, which has been under consideration for months, with the right-wing Progress Party having expressed fears that oil companies could be robbed of existing exploration acreage. "This is a better starting point for negotiations on a compromise," Progress Party MP Jon Georg Dale told broadcaster NRK on Friday.

LOBBY GROUPS The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, an industry lobby group, welcomed the proposal ahead of a new oil exploration licensing round that the government plans to hold after the ice edge plan is approved by parliament.

But the news was less well received by environmentalists. Greenpeace said the government has put the interests of the oil industry ahead of the science.

The Norwegian Polar Institute and the Norwegian Marine Research Institute had proposed the ice edge be moved even further south than in the government's plan. The proposal was based on scientific research showing that sea ice has a more widespread impact on Arctic life than previously thought.

When spring comes, the area covered by drifting ice becomes abundant with life, with algae bloom supporting zooplankton growth, which in turn attracts fish, birds and sea mammals. "If they do not listen to the scientific advice in this incredibly important matter, they cannot say that they are taking climate and the green transition seriously," Frode Pleym, the head of Greenpeace in Norway, told Reuters.

The new line is drawn where sea ice appeared 15% of the time in April, its maximum winter extent, from 1988 to 2017. The previous line was based on 30% probability and the years between 1967 and 1989. (Editing by Gwladys Fouche and David Goodman)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 723 in country; cases climb to 23,452: Health ministry

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 723 with 37 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, while the number of cases saw a record jump of 1,752 to go up to 23,452 cases on Friday, according to the Union health ministry. The...

Britain set tight EU talks limit but is not moving - Barnier

Britain is failing to move in talks on its future relationship with the European Union despite setting a tight timetable, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday. Michel Barnier told a news conference after a second week of talks bet...

Young climate activists vow to #FightEveryCrisis in global online strike

Instead of taking to the worlds streets to demand climate action on Friday as planned before the coronavirus pandemic, young activists from about 20 countries took to Youtube in a 24-hour broadcast to share ideas on how to fight global warm...

Aluminium Assn urges Centre to drop any move to increase tariff on import of chemicals

The Aluminium Association of India AAI has urged the Central Government to drop any move to increase tariff on import of chemicals like caustic soda in the form of COVID-19 tax on the industry as it will be detrimental to the sustainabilit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020