Nearly 1,000 units given permission for starting operations in Punjab

Nearly 1,000 industry establishments have been given permission to start their operations in the non-containment zones in line with the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. "Around 1,000 units have been given approval for starting their operations.

"More approvals are in pipeline and we expect this number will go up in coming days," said a senior official of Punjab Industries Department on Friday. The units which have been permitted to operate are in different verticals, the official said.

The state government had allowed industrial activity in non-containment zone areas with effect from April 20 following the April 15 MHA guidelines. Eleven different categories of industrial establishments have been allowed to operate with the condition that in case the industrial establishment employs 10 or more persons, it should make arrangements for stay of workers within its premises as far as possible and/or adjacent buildings.

The transportation of workers to workplace will be arranged by the employers in dedicated transport while ensuring social distancing. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the industries department to provide all industrial units eligible to reopen with requisite approvals, along with required curfew passes, within 12 hours of applying, a government statement said on Friday.

Allaying industry's concerns over action if a worker tested positive for COVID-19, the chief minister also informed the industry about the Centre's clarification that there would no penal action against any industrial unit if a worker is found infected. Responding to the industry's concern, Singh had earlier directed the department of industries to take up the matter with the Centre.

Subsequently, the Home Secretary, government of India, clarified that the guidelines do not mandate any penal action or filing of FIR in such cases, the statement said. The chief minister held a webinar participated by nearly 100 industry stalwarts, foreign ambassadors/diplomats and others, the statement said.

He also assured the industry that there was neither any intention nor direction on the part of the state government to impose any criminal liabilities on the industry and their CEOs for Covid-positive cases in their workforce. However, he urged them to follow all health and medical safety protocols laid down for checking the spread of coronavirus.

Stating that the industry is an integral part of Punjab's fight against the COVID-19 crisis, Singh has directed all departments to support and facilitate the permitted industries to reopen and commence operations. Pointing out that industry could function as per guidelines if they provide food and shelter to workers, he also made it clear that all orders giving approval to industrial unit to operate must be sent to the labour, police and other concerned departments so that there is no harassment.

If, due to any supply chain problems, any industrial unit cannot continue to function, they will be permitted to shut down operations even as the government will make all efforts to prevent such problems, he assured. The chief minister said he had already requested the central government to find innovative solutions to support the industry in this difficult time so that they could continue to pay the labourers and workers.

The industry cannot pay wages endlessly, he said, responding to the concern expressed by the participants on this issue. Singh also assured that he would raise the issue of central support for industry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video conference with all the chief ministers on Monday.