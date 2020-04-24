Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary, China sign loan deal for Budapest-Belgrade Chinese rail project

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:12 IST
Hungary, China sign loan deal for Budapest-Belgrade Chinese rail project

Hungary and China have signed a loan agreement to finance the construction of a railway link between Budapest and Belgrade, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga announced on Friday, kickstarting a project that has been stalled for years. The venture, part of Beijing's One Belt, One Road initiative intended to open new foreign trade links for Chinese firms, would be the first major Chinese infrastructure project inside the European Union.

Its aim is to help ship Chinese goods from Greece to western Europe, but key sections in the Balkans are missing. Some observers have raised concerns over China buying political influence via big infrastructure projects around the world. Varga told Reuters on Friday that the 20-year, $1.855 billion loan carried an annual interest rate of 2.5% and an early repayment option. He also said there was a five-year grace period on the principal repayment.

He said this way 85% of the financing comes from China as a loan while 15% is provided by Hungary. Earlier this month, Hungary submitted legislation to classify all data included in contracts for the $2.1 billion, tax-payer funded rail project for 10 years.

The project, Hungary's second most expensive project after the Paks nuclear plant to be built by Russian Rosatom, gets a go-ahead just as the Hungarian economy heads into recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. Varga said the new rail link, to be completed by 2025, would allow Hungary to be a centre for European logistical networks as Chinese goods travel from Greece to western Europe.

The 150-km (93-mile) Hungarian stretch of the railway will be built by CRE Consortium which includes holding company Opus Global, controlled by Lorinc Meszaros, an associate of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The project has suffered significant delays. China, Serbia and Hungary signed a memorandum on the rail route in 2014. Construction in Serbia started in 2018 after it borrowed $297.6 million from China.

"We should take a look at how the construction is going further to the South, as there is no point to this project until the entire railway is constructed as far as the port of Pireus," said a Hungarian expert in Chinese relations who wished to remain unidentified. "China has a political motivation" in pursuing the project, even if financially this is not a major business project for China, he said.

After more than 10 years of a cooperation initiative between China and East European countries known as the 17+1, this would be the initiative's first major infrastructure project in the region and inside the EU, the expert said.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 predictions

The run on running backs is coming, but it wont be the only position blitzed in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Not a single safety or tight end went off the board among the top 32 and it took the final pick Thursday for the first r...

Oil sell-off, virus fears push FTSE 100 to second straight weekly loss

Londons FTSE 100 racked up losses for the second consecutive week on Friday, weighed down by falling oil majors BP and Shell while retail sales data showed the scale of the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.A report that Gilead S...

2020 NFL Draft: Best available entering Day 2

Running backs went untouched during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but the position figures to be a popular one when the draft resumes on Friday night. The top 20 available prospects entering Round 2, per Field Level Medias pre-draf...

FIFA to give members $150m of virus relief funds

FIFA will release USD 150 million 139 million euros to its member football associations to help handle financial troubles caused by the coronavirus, the global governing body said on Friday. FIFA said that all operational funding for 2019 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020