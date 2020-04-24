Rly pharmacist tests positive for coronavirus in Ghaziabad

A railway pharmacist, who is a resident of a COVID-19 red zone in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been sent to a quarantine centre there, Northern Railway officials said on Friday. The 47-year-old pharmacist was on leave due to fever from April 15, they said. All the doctors and staff working at the Arya Nagar health unit of the Northern Railways were tested on Friday and sent to home quarantine. "He is resident of Kaila Moti Masjid, Ghaziabad, which has been declared a red zone by the district authority. As per discussion with DSO Ghaziabad all doctors and staff on duty at the health unit in Arya Nagar in Ghaziabad were to be screened at Sanjay Nagar District Combined Hospital today," the Northern Railways said.

"They have been tested today and complete health unit of Arya Nagar has been sanitized today," it said. There was no OPD on Friday as per orders.

The pharmacist has been admitted in Muradnagar Level-I COVID Hospital, the Northern Railways said. "On duty doctors and paramedical staff have been asked to go into home quarantine," it said.