113 stranded Sri Lankan nationals evacuated by special flight

A total of 113 Sri Lankan nationals stranded in various parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala departed to the island nation by a special flight, from the airport here on Sunday. According to police, Sri Lankan nationals, including students, who were stuck in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala after the coronavirus lockdown was enforced, were identified and brought to the city.

All of them left by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight this morning, they said. Sri Lanka has identified nearly 1,000 students studying in varous parts of India and will be evacuating them in phases, police said.