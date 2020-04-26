Left Menu
SWR's Bengaluru division ropes in e-com conglomerates to send parcel trains to Howrah

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:17 IST
The South Western Railway said on Sunday said that its Bengaluru Division has for the first time roped in e-commerce conglomerates and started sending its consignments through time-tabled parcel trains from Bengaluru to Howrah. One of the e-commerce companies loaded consignments totalling 10,500 kg till date and following its success, another e-commerce company has come forward and loaded 500 kg, the SWR said in a statement.

"E-commerce companies have so far loaded 11 Tonnes of parcel. The diversification of e-commerce companies to send consignment through Railway will open a new partnership with Railways which will help both Railways and e-commerce conglomerates," it said. Recently, the Indian Railways introduced time-tabled parcel trains for nationalwide transport of essential commodities, goods and medicines in the wake of lockdown due to COVID-19 to keep up the food supply chain across the country.

To ensure availability of essentials to all parts of the country SWR has invited local industries, e-commerce companies, interested groups, individuals and other prospective loaders to book parcels on these trains. SWR said the Bengaluru division on Sunday successfully attained hundred percent loading of five heavy parcel vans comprising 131 tonnes.

"Today's trip from Bengaluru to Dimapur carried 131 MT of livestock, hatching eggs, vegetables, fruits, medicine, medical equipment, etc. Bengaluru Division achieved another milestone in Parcel Train segment by surpassing loading of 1000 Tonnes of Parcel traffic till date after introduction Timetabled Parcel Cargo express," the SWR said.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

