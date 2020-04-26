Left Menu
Sachin Pilot demands Centre to double days of work under MGNREGA

26-04-2020
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, demanding that the number of days of work under MGNREGA be doubled to 200 for the state's 1.13 crore workers employed under the scheme. In the letter, Pilot demanded the Centre to increase employment of 100 days, currently prescribed under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) to 200 days per family.

"MGNREGA is the lifeline of rural labourers and daily-wage workers, small marginal farmers, agricultural labourers and construction workers who have been the worst affected due to the lockdown. "Therefore, in order to provide financial support to the affected people in the year 2020-21, 100 days of employment fixed under MGNREGA should be increased to 200 days per family," Pilot said in a statement.

He said in the challenging circumstances of implementation of MGNREGA due to the lockdown, it is very necessary to have sufficient funds available under the scheme. "Therefore, with the release of the outstanding amount of Rs 310 crore under the 'material head' of the state, additional amount should also be made available immediately so that the implementation of the scheme is not affected," Pilot said.

He said lakhs of migrant labourers across the country are returning to their residences due to lack of wages, livelihood and food during the ongoing lockdown. "In such a crisis, MGNREGA scheme is the best way to provide financial support to the affected people," the deputy chief minister added.

