Left Menu
Development News Edition

GDP growth at 1.9 pc in FY21 to be lowest in 29 years: Ind-Ra

GDP grew 1.1 per cent) based on the assumption that the partial lockdown will continue till mid-May.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:30 IST
GDP growth at 1.9 pc in FY21 to be lowest in 29 years: Ind-Ra
If the lockdown continues beyond mid-May, GDP growth may slip further to negative 2.1 pc -- the lowest in last 41 years. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI) India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Monday revised its FY21 gross domestic product (GDP) growth further down to 1.9 per cent, the lowest in last 29 years (FY92: GDP grew 1.1 per cent) based on the assumption that the partial lockdown will continue till mid-May. On March 30, it had forecast a growth of 3.6 per cent. Ind-Ra's estimate suggests that GDP may come back to the 4Q FY20 level only by 3Q FY21, anticipating the resumption of normal economic activities during 2Q FY21 and festive demand during 3Q FY21.

However, if the lockdown continues beyond mid-May and a gradual recovery takes root only from end-June 2020, GDP growth may slip further to negative 2.1 per cent, the lowest in last 41 years and only the sixth instance of contraction since FY52. The proactive intervention of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notwithstanding, said Ind-Ra, the spillover impact of COVID-19 has percolated into the financial markets as well, choking the credit channels and raising the risk aversion.

Risk aversion across financial sector participants coupled with slow banking credit growth will have a second-round impact on the GDP growth. Ind-Ra's retail inflation estimate for FY21 is 3.6 per cent. Retail inflation had breached the RBI's upper bound of 6 per cent in December 2019 and peaked in January 2020 before the receding prices of vegetables, fruits and petroleum products brought it down to 5.9 per cent in March 2020.

As the threat to headline inflation has receded lately due to adequate buffer stocks in cereals, good rabi harvest, record decline in global crude prices and low pricing power of firms. Even the RBI now expects the retail inflation to fall to 2.7 per cent in 3Q FY21 and 2.4 per cent in 4Q FY21. On the fiscal front, the dip in tax and non-tax revenue due to the lockdown and growth slowdown coupled with the need to provide fiscal stimulus will destabilise the fiscal arithmetic of both union and state governments.

Even without any significant fiscal stimulus, Ind-Ra expects the fiscal deficit of the union government to escalate to 4.4 per cent of GDP in FY21 and a stimulus package of Rs 4 lakh crore will push it to 6 per cent of GDP. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dutch Kingsday celebrations muted by coronavirus lockdown

Dutch King Willem-Alexander urged all people in the Netherlands to stay at home on Monday, instead of flocking onto the streets clad in orange as they normally do for the annual celebration of Kingsday. This promises to be a unique Kingsday...

No third stage spread or community transmission in Kerala so far: Health minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 27 PTI There has been no third stage spread or community transmission of COVID-19 infection so far in Kerala,but there is need to exercisevigil, Health minister K K Shailaja, said. There is no third stage spread as o...

90% of prospective homebuyers see price correction in property prices post lockdown: Survey

Around 90 per cent of prospective homebuyers expect prices to fall due to adverse impact of COVID-19 outbreak, according to a survey by real estate classified platform 99acres.com. According to the survey, 40 per cent of the total prospecti...

Not possible to bring back students from Kota till Centre revises lockdown guidelines: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells PM Modi.

Not possible to bring back students from Kota till Centre revises lockdown guidelines Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020