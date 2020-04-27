Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Energy Chamber calling on BEAC to relax currency controls rules

Last year, the BEAC introduced new rules controlling the flows of currency in Central Africa in a bid to promote financial transparency and ensure that oil revenues stay within local economies and local banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malabo | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:44 IST
African Energy Chamber calling on BEAC to relax currency controls rules
The new rules notably state that all foreign exchange transfers over $1,680 be vetted for approval by the bank and that all export proceeds above $8,400 be repatriated in 150 days to a local bank account. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) has joined oil industry stakeholders in calling on the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) to relax its currency controls rules adopted in June 2019.

Last year, the BEAC introduced new rules controlling the flows of currency in Central Africa in a bid to promote financial transparency and ensure that oil revenues stay within local economies and local banks. While the Chamber continues to support sound and transparent revenue management and distribution across the oil & gas industry, these specific rules have created a very unattractive environment for foreign investors seeking to invest in CFA union states.

The new rules notably state that all foreign exchange transfers over $1,680 be vetted for approval by the bank and that all export proceeds above $8,400 be repatriated in 150 days to a local bank account. Unfortunately, such controls are causing transaction delays and preventing foreign investors to repatriate proceeds from their investment, which is a key condition of any attractive investment jurisdiction. With such controls and rules in place, CEMAC will suffer and becomes less attractive to credible investors.

H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, had quickly reacted and called the measures deadly for the local oil & gas industry, stating that they could destroy economies and make it impossible to attract investments. Local and regional entrepreneurs will suffer and the oil sector will see a decline in investment.

Given the current scenario of historic low oil prices and COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber is urgently calling on the BEAC to listen to industry voices and concerns and relax such currency controls to maintain the region's attractiveness as an investment destination.

"The FX Regulations adopted in June 2019 make it very difficult for our companies to compete and create employment, and render our business environment very unattractive for foreign investors. Given the worsening of the region's economic outlook in light of the COVID-19, the industry needs urgent action on the relaxing of these FX Regulations," declared H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons.

Following the release of Africa's Energy Commonsense Agenda this week, the Chamber believes that reforming business environments across Africa should be a priority for every regulator and all central banks, in order to ensure swift economic recovery and make the continent more competitive on the global stage.

The African Energy Chamber's Call to Action was released this week and is available to download for free on www.EnergyChamber.org. It details 10 measures that form part of a Commonsense Energy Agenda for Africa to recover from the current crisis.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

At least five civilians were injured in a blast on Monday at the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district, where three militants were killed in the morning, officials said. An explosion took place at the encounter site at Lower ...

Centre making conflicting statements on lockdown, there is no clarity: WB CM Mamata Banerjee on MHA order to open standalone shops.

Centre making conflicting statements on lockdown, there is no clarity WB CM Mamata Banerjee on MHA order to open standalone shops....

COVID-19 death rate in Ahmedabad higher than national average

With the coronavirus claiming over 100 lives in Ahmedabad, the death rate of such patients in the city stands at 4.71 per cent, higher than some of the countrys major cities and the national average. Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay N...

More than 2 million Australians download COVID-19 app, testing expands

More than two million Australians have downloaded an app to trace contacts of COVID-19 patients hours after its release, the government said on Monday, as states set out plans to expand testing for the infection. Prime minister Scott Morris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020