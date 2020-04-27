Lebanese banks set rate of 3,000 pounds per dollar for withdrawals from dollar accounts-sources

Lebanese banks set rate of 3,000 pounds per dollar for withdrawals from dollar accounts-sourcesReuters | Beirut | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:52 IST
Lebanese banks have set an exchange rate of 3,000 pounds per dollar for withdrawals from U.S. dollar accounts for this week, two banking sources said on Monday, around 50% weaker than the currency's official pegged value.
According to a central bank circular last week, depositors with dollar accounts in Lebanon will be paid cash in the local currency at a "market rate" within each bank's withdrawal limits.
The pound has slumped since October as Lebanon has sunk deeper into a financial crisis that has hiked prices, fuelled unrest and locked depositors out of their U.S. dollar savings. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Jon Boyle)
