Lebanese banks set rate of 3,000 pounds per dollar for withdrawals from dollar accounts-sources

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:52 IST
Lebanese banks have set an exchange rate of 3,000 pounds per dollar for withdrawals from U.S. dollar accounts for this week, two banking sources said on Monday, around 50% weaker than the currency's official pegged value.

According to a central bank circular last week, depositors with dollar accounts in Lebanon will be paid cash in the local currency at a "market rate" within each bank's withdrawal limits.

The pound has slumped since October as Lebanon has sunk deeper into a financial crisis that has hiked prices, fuelled unrest and locked depositors out of their U.S. dollar savings. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Jon Boyle)

