Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIL sends proposals to Indian Missions for inviting agrochemical manufacturers

On the recent performance side, despite facing a lot of hurdles due to  COVID crisis,  HIL is ensuring the supply of essential chemicals such as DDT in Health segments and  Seeds & Pesticides in Agriculture segments in various parts of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:20 IST
HIL sends proposals to Indian Missions for inviting agrochemical manufacturers
HIL has also drafted an agreement which has been shared with the Ministry of Agriculture for the supply of Malathion Technical for Locust Control Programme. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

For the smooth running of its PSUs, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has taken initiatives to overcome the hurdles posed by Covid-19 pandemic and has suggested them to strengthen their performance by exploring Joint Ventures with global enterprises looking for investments. Department has taken this initiative on the directions of Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda who has advised that Indian corporates especially PSUs under his Ministry should try to convert COVID-19 adversity into an opportunity of attracting investments from abroad.

Following on the advice, HIL, a CPSU under the Department, is looking for expanding its business area and has sent proposals to Indian Embassies/Missions in China, Japan and South Korea for inviting interested agrochemical manufacturers in respective countries for investment in India for a business tie-up with HIL including contract manufacturing or plan-on-lease arrangement.

On the recent performance side, despite facing a lot of hurdles due to COVID crisis, HIL is ensuring the supply of essential chemicals such as DDT in Health segments and Seeds & Pesticides in Agriculture segments in various parts of the country.

During nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, production has been affected in HIL's Units, However company with has now shown a good sales performance during the last week ended on 24th April and sold 37.99 MTs of Agro-chemicals, despatched 97 MTs of DDT, executed an export order of 10 MTs of Mancozeb 80% WP to Peru. HIL has also drafted an agreement which has been shared with the Ministry of Agriculture for the supply of Malathion Technical for Locust Control Programme.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Firms need to gear up to raise output for tapping steel markets ceded by China due to COVID-19: JSPL

Domestic steel players need to gear up to raise production by improving efficiency and reducing cost to tap into the international markets, as China has become a net importer due to the COVID-19 impact, said JSPL Managing Director V R Sharm...

HDFC Life Q4 profit slips 15% to Rs 312 cr

HDFC Life Insurance on Monday reported 15 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 311.71 crore for March quarter of 2019-20, due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. It had registered a profit of Rs 364.01 crore in the same quarter...

Jharkhand says no to Centre's new guidelines on reopening shops during lockdown

The Jharkhand government has decided not to implement till May 3 the Centres guidelines giving relaxations to some shops due to a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Monday. He said CRPF personnel have been a...

Germany says China sought to encourage positive COVID-19 comments

Chinese diplomats approached German government officials in an attempt to encourage them to make positive statements on how Beijing is handling the coronavirus pandemic, the German interior ministry said in a letter this month.The German go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020