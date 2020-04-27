Child rights NGO distributes over 22K dry ration kits across 1,071 villages

A child rights NGO on Monday said it has distributed over 22,000 dry ration kits and more than 24,000 hygiene kits across 1,071 villages to help vulnerable sections of society during the coronavirus crisis. The distribution has been made under Plan India's Project 'Suraksha' which aims to fight the COVID-19 crisis while working in close coordination with the government, civil society organisations, corporates and donors to support weaker sections and communities in peril, the NGO said in a statement.

"As of April 25, Plan India has distributed over 22,066 dry ration kits and 24,296 hygiene kits reached over 1071 villages," Plan India said. "In order to support Plan India's cause by means of this project, Eicher Group Foundation and Metso India Pvt. Ltd have come forward to provide gender-sensitive public health and humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable families so that the impact of the crisis on children, girls and young women is minimized and mitigated," it said.

Eicher Group Foundation has donated to Plan India to provide dry ration and hygiene kits to daily wage workers, small vendors, pregnant and lactating mothers, orphans/abandoned children, primitive and nomadic tribes, families with disabled members, elderly headed household, female headed households, migrant labourers in Pune and Bhubaneshwar, the statement said. In Alwar, Rajasthan, Metso India Pvt. Ltd. is supporting the most vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19 by providing dry ration, hygiene kit and personal protective equipment to doctors and medical kits such as gloves, sanitizer, floor cleaner to the frontline workers (ANM, ASHA, AWW & Lab Technician), it said.