Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI gets custody of Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan in Yes Bank scam

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:06 IST
CBI gets custody of Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan in Yes Bank scam

A special CBI court here on Monday remanded DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and RKW Developers promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to CBI custody till April 29 in connection with the Yes Bank scam. The duo was arrested on Sunday fromMahabaleshwar, a hill station more than 300km from Mumbai, nearly 50 days after they were booked in the multi-crore scam also involving former Yes Bank CEO and co-founder Rana Kapoor.

The Wadhawans were produced before a special court here which remanded them to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till Wednesday (April 29). The central agency, while seeking the duos custody, said their interrogation was necessary to find details of transactions between DHFL, Yes Bank and other companies involved in the case.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawans counsel Amit Desai filed bail applications on Monday, telling the court his clients would appear before the agency for questioning as and when required and cooperate with the probe. The Wadhawans, while seeking bail, said they should not be put in jail in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court kept the bail pleas pending and said since the duo has been remanded to CBI custody for two days, the applications would be taken up for consideration at a later stage. According to the CBI, Kapoor (62) entered into a criminal conspiracy with the Wadhawans for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through fictitious companies held by them.

As per the agency, the scam took place between April and June 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short- term debentures of the tainted Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). In return, the Wadhawans allegedly paid kickbacks worth Rs 600 crore to Kapoor and his family members in form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Kapoors wife and children, the CBI has said.

Apart from the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also initiated a probe against Kapil Wadhawan on charges of money laundering after the scam came to light. Kapil Wadhawan was arrested by the ED in January 2020 and later released on bail by a court.

On April 9, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, along with 23 others, had flouted lockdown rules imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and travelled from Khandala, a hill station around 130km from Mumbai, to Mahabaleshwar in Satara district. They were then put under quarantine for two weeks in a Mahabaleshwar-based facility.

On April 18, the Wadhawan brothers obtained interim protection from arrest in the ED case. The duo had filed pre- arrest bail pleas claiming they should not be arrested in the middle of the pandemic. On April 25, the CBI approached the court claiming they were not heard before the Wadhawan brothers were granted relief.

The agency sought cancellation of the relief granted to the duo which was allowed by the court, leading to their arrest..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soren to PM: Extend central support in bringing students, migrants back home

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging central support in bringing back students and migrants from the state stranded in different parts of the country due to coronavirus-triggered lock...

Panama's Copa Airlines warns it may lack the cash to keep operations afloat

Panamas Copa Airlines said on Monday it may not have enough liquidity to survive the coronavirus crisis despite cutting costs, becoming the second major Latin American airline to suggest that it may cease to exist due to the outbreak.Even a...

New York Governor Cuomo to extend stay-at-home order in some parts of state

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday his stay-at-home order will likely be extended beyond May 15 in many parts of the state, but that restrictions could be relaxed in some parts if they have sufficient hospital capacity and meet o...

New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaks

Scientists at New York Citys health department have begun to analyze the novel coronaviruss genetic material to allow them to trace the origins of any future outbreaks in the coming months as they cautiously look to reopen the largely shutt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020