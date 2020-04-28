Left Menu
Development News Edition

IATA calls for global mutual recognition by civil aviation authorities

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on regulators to take urgent action to help civil aviation operate seamlessly and safely between states during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to help facilitate the restart when the virus is contained.

ANI | Montreal | Updated: 28-04-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 11:14 IST
IATA calls for global mutual recognition by civil aviation authorities
Many aviation regulators are not able to perform their standard administration of various licenses. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on regulators to take urgent action to help civil aviation operate seamlessly and safely between states during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to help facilitate the restart when the virus is contained. Specifically, IATA asked states to work with the aviation industry to find temporary measures to ensure that licenses and certificates critical to managing aviation safety are extended to remain valid.

It also called for filing their temporary measures with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and recognise the measures of other states that are filed with ICAO. IATA said many aviation regulators around the globe have already taken the necessary steps to provide airlines and licensed crew with the required flexibility like extensions to the validity periods for licenses, ratings and certificates so that operational capabilities can be maintained.

However, to be effective, these measures must be filed with ICAO so that they can be visible to and recognised by counterpart states. Without mutual recognition, airlines are faced with uncertainty over whether they might be restricted by the states whose territory they enter. "Safety is always the top priority. We, therefore, commend ICAO for their swift action to facilitate the sharing of states' temporary regulatory extensions, making it easier for states to extend their mutual recognition,"' said Gilberto Lopez Meyer, IATA's Senior Vice President for Safety and Flight Operations.

At present, many of the world's aviation regulators are not able to perform their standard administration of various licenses, as their operations have also been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. In order not to further impede global aviation, ICAO has established the COVID-19 Contingency Related Differences (CCRD) system. This enables all states to record any differences to their standard policies and to make a clear statement that they accept other states' differences through a new form.

"This will ensure safe continuity of flights between countries in a harmonised, documented process," said IATA that represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of the global air traffic. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

With children infected by COVID-19 feeling anxious as they adjust to isolation wards and PPE-clad doctors, health authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh look to keep them occupied with board games, cartoons and regular counselling. At the J...

ANALYSIS-Resilience of independent oil firms faces hedging, debt tests

Independent international oil producers can cope with plunging oil prices better than higher-cost U.S. shale firms but persistent low prices may still leave them struggling to repay debts and renew hedging facilities needed to protect reven...

'America's Got Talent', 'World of Dance' to have back-to-back season premieres

Reality television shows Americas Got Talent and World of Dance is set to have their season premieres back-to-back next month, NBC has announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two shows will arrive on May 26.The first episode of ...

Japan needs to keep emergency in place, 2021 Olympics 'difficult,' top doctor says

It is too early to consider lifting Japans state of emergency over the coronavirus, the head of the Japan Medical Association said on Tuesday, adding that it will be difficult for Tokyo to host the Olympics next year without an effective va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020