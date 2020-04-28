Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piaggio Vehicles extends free service, warranty period by 2 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:58 IST
Piaggio Vehicles extends free service, warranty period by 2 months

Piaggio Vehicles on Tuesday announced extension of free service and warranty period for its small commercial vehicles by two months in wake of the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19

The company has extended both the warranty and free service period, which were to expire between March 1 and May 3, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) said in a statement.  “In these unprecedented times we understand that the country is going through difficult times. We stand committed to our customers because even during the lockdown, some of them are transporting essential commodities in order to support the community. To support them in turn, we decided to extend both free services and warranty by two months," Diego Graffi, MD and CEO, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said.   Apart from this, all the vehicles of Piaggio customers will be sanitised free of cost within 15 days after the lockdown is over and this service can be availed at all the authorised workshops of the company, PVPL said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises as investor risk sentiment improves

The pound inched higher on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings this week at which officials are expected to provide further stimulus to their economies to fight the coronavi...

Merck announces ‘Stay at Home’ Awards in partner with Congo, Niger, Chad, Mali

Merck Foundation www.Merck-Foundation.com, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for Stay at Home Media Recognition Awards for French-Speaking African Countries in partnership with H.E. Madam DENIS...

Austria loosens lockdown further, allowing events of up to 10 people

Austria will take further steps to ease its lockdown on Friday, allowing events with up to 10 people and instructing the public they no longer need a specific reason to leave home, the government said on Tuesday.Austria acted early in its c...

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI)

Mumbai, Apr 28 PTI SILVER SPOT IN RUPEES PER kg 41530.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 45790.00PURE GOLD 99.9 45974.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020