Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merck announces ‘Stay at Home’ Awards in partner with Congo, Niger, Chad, Mali

The theme of the awards is ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:34 IST
Merck announces ‘Stay at Home’ Awards in partner with Congo, Niger, Chad, Mali
The awards are open to all the journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from French-speaking African countries. Image Credit: ANI

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Awards for French-Speaking African Countries in partnership with H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo; H.E. Madam AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU, The First Lady of Niger; H.E. Madam HINDA DEBY ITNO, The First Lady of Chad; H.E. Madam ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville and H.E. Madam AMÏNATA MAIGA KEÏTA, The First Lady of Mali.

The theme of the awards is 'Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown'.

Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, "The 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Award will encourage media to sensitize our communities. Raising awareness about coronavirus in our communities will contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, it will also enhance their great efforts in leading community dialogue to address fears and questions. Our hearts and thoughts are with them".

"I am very proud to partner with the First Ladies of Africa in more than 15 countries to raise awareness about COVID 19 through our important partners, the media to be able to spectate facts from misconceptions and myth. This is very important during this unsettling period of our lives." Dr Rasha Kelej added.

Dr Kelej also emphasized on a very important issue in the current scenario, "The pandemic has led to a horrifying increase in violence against women. Women and girls are under higher risk of domestic violence due to increased tensions in the household. Moreover, school closures translate into a heightened burden of informal care within families, affecting women negatively more than men. Many of these women are currently trapped with their abusers, struggling to access any support service, they are lonely and suffering in silence. This issue also needs to be highlighted by the journalists".

The awards are open to all the journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from French-speaking African countries. The awards have been also announced in English speaking, Portuguese Speaking and Arabic speaking African countries. The most creative and influential media work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities about this alarming topic at a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.

Merck Foundation has also initiated these awards in Asian and middle eastern countries.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Laxman conducts first online session for Bengal batsmen

Former India player VVS Laxman on Tuesday conducted his first online session for batsmen of Ranji Trophy runners-up, Bengal, and to start with, he focussed only on the mental aspect. During his two separate 45-minute sessions with Abhishek ...

EPFO settles total of 12.91 lakhs claims under PMGKY package

Keeping up the momentum speedier EPF disbursal during Lockdown, Employees Provident Fund Organization EPFO, under Union Ministry of Labour Employment, has settled a total of 12.91 lakhs claims, including 7.40 lakhs COVID-19 claims under Pr...

COVID-19: BWF suspends US Open 2020

The Badminton World Federation BWF on Tuesday confirmed the suspension of US Open 2020 which was slated to be played from June 23 to June 28 in California. This decision was made in close consultation and consensus with USA Badminton. BWF a...

COVID-19: Traders, businessmen in Gilgit facing problems due to lockdown

Small traders and businessmen in Gilgit Baltistan, a region under Pakistani occupation, are facing immense problems due to over a month-long lockdown implemented due to COVID-19 outbreak. The holy month of Ramzan is usually the peak time fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020